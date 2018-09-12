Makawao teen injured in crash

A 16-year-old Makawao girl was injured in a near-fatal collision in a single vehicle crash on Tuesday in Kahului, Maui police said in a news release.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 16-year-old Makawao girl was injured in a near-fatal collision in a single vehicle crash on Tuesday in Kahului, Maui police said in a news release.

Wailuku police officers investigated at about 1 p.m. Tuesday a crash involving a red 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup on Hansen Road just north of Pulehu Road.

The pickup was heading north on Hansen Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left bend in the roadway, and collided into a utility pole on the northbound shoulder, police said.

The 16 year-old girl, a backseat passenger, received life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver and the passenger seated in front were identified as juvenile males from Kahului and Kihei respectively.