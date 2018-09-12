Nanakuli 7-Eleven robbed twice this week

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Nanakuli.

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Nanakuli.

Police said a juvenile male suspect entered 7-Eleven shortly before 2:30 a.m. today and allegedly brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument at a store employee. He demanded property and fled on foot with the stolen merchandise.

The same convenience store was robbed two days ago.

Police said an adult male suspect allegedly took items from the store at about 1 a.m. Monday without paying for the merchandise.

When confronted by a store clerk, the perpetrator allegedly pulled a pistol from his backpack and pointed it at the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

There are no arrests at this time for the two separate robberies.