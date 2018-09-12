ASSOCIATED PRESS
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new MacBook at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS Max at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the camera on the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the camera on the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
CEO and founder of HomeCourt David Lee, right, and former NBA player Steve Nash talk about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
CEO and founder of HomeCourt David Lee, right, and former NBA player Steve Nash talk about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Kaiann Drance, Apple's senior director, iPhone Worldwide Product Marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Kaiann Drance, Apple's senior director, iPhone Worldwide Product Marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.
People file into the Steve Jobs Theater before an event to announce new Apple products today in Cupertino, Calif.