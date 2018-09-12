  • Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Rainbows pick up ace from Bellevue

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 12, 2018 12:05 am 
Bellevue (Wash.) College baseball coach Mark Yoshino knew right-handed pitcher Calvin Turchin had the right stuff — a biting sinker and slider, a high baseball intellect and a team-first attitude. Read More

