Ben Roethlisberger hopeful balky elbow will be ready for Chiefs

September 12, 2018
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sept. 9 in Cleveland.

PITTSBURGH >> Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to go Sunday against Kansas City.

The 36-year-old says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap during last week’s ugly tie in Cleveland. Roethlisberger fumbled on the following play after getting hit by Browns linebacker Genard Avery.

Roethlisberger declined to say whether he had an MRI exam on the elbow. He is unlikely to practice today, though that is not unusual for the 15-year veteran. Roethlisberger had a difficult day overall against the Browns, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice.

Second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs, who beat out veteran Landry Jones to serve as Roethlisberger’s primary backup, will run with the first team if Roethlisberger cannot practice.

Roethlisberger has missed just six games because of injury since the start of the 2013 season.

