Hilo’s B.J. Penn will return for another UFC fight

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
September 12, 2018
Updated September 12, 2018 4:54pm

    B.J. Penn will fight at least one more time when he faces Ryan Hall at UFC 232 in December.

B.J. Penn wants to go out a winner.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division world champion will fight at least one more time when he faces Ryan Hall at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UFC announced the bout this afternoon.

Penn, who will turn 40 before making his 26th UFC appearance, has not won a fight since November 2010 against Matt Hughes.

His 0-5-1 record since then includes TKO losses to Frankie Edgar and Yair Rodriguez and one-sided unanimous decisions against Nick Diaz and Rory MacDonald.

He is 1-7-1 since making the final successful defense of his lightweight title against Diego Sanchez in 2009.

Penn will compete at lightweight (155 pounds) against Hall (6-1, 2-0), who won season 22 of the Ultimate Fighter at lightweight beating Artem Lobov in the final.

Hall’s only other fight since then was a unanimous decision over Gray Maynard in December 2016.

