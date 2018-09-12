FACEBOOK LIVE: Gov. David Ige gives update on Tropical Storm Olivia

Gov. David Ige provides an update on Tropical Storm Olivia. He is joined by City and County of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s Tom Travis, Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Dolph Diemont, Department of Education Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, Hawaii Tourism Authority’s George Szigeti.

Watch the live broadcast here: