FACEBOOK LIVE: Gov. David Ige gives update on Tropical Storm Olivia
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018
Updated September 12, 2018 4:33pm
Gov. David Ige provides an update on Tropical Storm Olivia. He is joined by City and County of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s Tom Travis, Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Dolph Diemont, Department of Education Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto, Hawaii Tourism Authority’s George Szigeti.
