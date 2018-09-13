Firefighters extinguish fire at residential building in Ewa Beach

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a residential building in Ewa Beach late Wednesday.

Eight units with 27 firefighters responded to the fire at 91-755 Fort Weaver Road at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, they observed smoke emerging from the front right corner of the building.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said a woman in the home safely escaped.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control shortly before 9:50 p.m. and extinguished it at 10:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.