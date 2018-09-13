As Olivia moves away, flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian isles

SHARE

























5 a.m.

Tropical Depression Olivia is moving rapidly at 18 mph toward the west-southwest far away from the Hawaiian isles.

Heavy showers continue to drench parts of Hawaii with additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches expected in some areas, while 6 to 8 inches of rainfall might be expected over higher terrain.

Olivia was located about 250 miles southwest of Lihue and about 305 miles west-southwest of Honolulu. Olivia was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters said little change in strength is expected through tonight. Forecasters are predicting Olivia will become a post-tropical remnant low by Friday. A flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian isles.

“Since the ground is already saturated over many areas, additional heavy rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding,” the advisory said.

4:25 a.m.

As Tropical Storm Olivia moves away from Hawaii as a tropical depression, forecasters are warning that heavy rainfall might lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. HST Friday for the entire state, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS radar indicated light to moderate rain moving over Oahu with rainfall rates below one inch per hour. Runoff will remain high for the next few hours.

Avoid crossing fast-flowing water by car or foot, the advisory said. “Flooding may affect areas that do not usually flood,” the advisory said. “Low spots in roads may become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Scattered landslides are expected.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to the Big Island (interior, north, east, south, summit), Oahu (central, north shore and south shore), Kauai (leeward, mountains and windward), Lanai (makai and mauka), Maui (central valley, leeward west and windward west), Molokai (leeward and windward) and Niihau.