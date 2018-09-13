  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
School Street overflow sends more than 31k gallons of sewage into Kapalama Canal

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 13, 2018
September 13, 2018 9:49am

    An overflow on School Street sent more than 31k gallons of sewage into Kapalama Canal.

City crews responded Wednesday night to a sewer overflow that resulted in 32,400 gallons of raw wastewater coming out of a manhole at 1015 N. School St.

Crews were able to recover 775 gallons with a Vactor truck, but approximately 31,625 gallons went into a storm drain that empties into Kapalama Canal and, eventually, Honolulu Harbor.

The overflow from a 36-inch pipe was discovered at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, and stopped at 5:30 a.m. today, according to the city Department of Environmental Services.

The state Health Department has been notified, and warning signs were posted this morning. Due to an islandwide brown water advisory, water sampling has been waived. City crews have cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area.

City officials remind residents not to drain rain water into the sewer system by opening clean outs and manholes, and to refrain from draining rain gutters into the system.

