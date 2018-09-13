Family Movie Review: ‘Kin’

ADVERTISING
“KIN”
>> Rated: PG-13 for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking
>> What it’s about: A pair of adopted brothers hit the road, driving from Detroit to Lake Tahoe. The younger brother, Eli, has brought along a futuristic gun he found in an abandoned warehouse.
>> The kid attractor factor: This is a seemingly young adult film, with a teen protagonist.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Always be honest with your family.
>> Violence: Some extremely violent shooting scenes, both with regular guns, and the futuristic ray gun, which vaporizes anything. An extremely violent shootout in a police station makes up the third act.
>> Language: Some strong language.
>> Sexuality: The brothers hit up a strip club on the road (yes, the underage one too), where they enjoy the dancers and meet a new friend. No graphic nudity, but the women are in skimpy bikinis.
>> Drugs: Drinking, as well as references to drug dealing.
>> Parents advisory: Despite this PG-13 rating, treat this film like an R. It’s shockingly violent and extremely dark thematically. This is only appropriate for teenagers, not for kids at all.
