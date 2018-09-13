  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
  • 74°

Features

Family Movie Review: ‘Kin’

Tribune News Service
September 13, 2018
Updated September 13, 2018 12:05am

  • COURTESY ALAN MARKFIELD

    Jack Reynor as Jimmy, left, and Myles Truitt as Eli, right, in “Kin.”

ADVERTISING

“KIN”

>> Rated: PG-13 for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking

>> What it’s about: A pair of adopted brothers hit the road, driving from Detroit to Lake Tahoe. The younger brother, Eli, has brought along a futuristic gun he found in an abandoned warehouse.

>> The kid attractor factor: This is a seemingly young adult film, with a teen protagonist.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Always be honest with your family.

>> Violence: Some extremely violent shooting scenes, both with regular guns, and the futuristic ray gun, which vaporizes anything. An extremely violent shootout in a police station makes up the third act.

>> Language: Some strong language.

>> Sexuality: The brothers hit up a strip club on the road (yes, the underage one too), where they enjoy the dancers and meet a new friend. No graphic nudity, but the women are in skimpy bikinis.

>> Drugs: Drinking, as well as references to drug dealing.

>> Parents advisory: Despite this PG-13 rating, treat this film like an R. It’s shockingly violent and extremely dark thematically. This is only appropriate for teenagers, not for kids at all.

PREVIOUS STORY
Which workout is best: High or low intensity?
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up