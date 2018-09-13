Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Rainbow Wahine are 4-3 in seven matches this season. Hawaii’s record and matches played were inaccurate in a story on Page C1 Wednesday.

>> As an alternative to bottled water, one-half cap of mild liquid bleach — a teaspoon — may be added per gallon of tap water that can be stored for four weeks or longer, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Wednesday’s Kokua Line, as well as an article on Aug. 23 on Page A5, overstated the amount of bleach.

>> Dana Anderson, a RYSE board member, is an English instructor in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of Hawaii-Manoa. Her title was misstated in the photo caption for her Commentary on homeless young adults on Page A9 Tuesday.

>> Beer Lab Hi’s new location in Waipio is the second for the brewery. A photo caption on Page 8 of Crave Wednesday said it was the third.