  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
  • 74°

More than 80 candidates fined for campaign finance violations

By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 12, 2018 at 11:27 pm
More than 80 candidates running for elected office this year have been fined by the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission for violating campaign laws. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up