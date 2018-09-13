  • Thursday, September 13, 2018
Lee holds off Irei for Mayor’s Cup

Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on September 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 12:44 am
Davis Lee held off Kolbe Irei to win the 35th Mayor’s Cup Sunday at Ala Wai Municipal. Lee opened with a 3-under-par 67 Saturday. Read More

