22-year-old man stabbed at Haleiwa Beach Park

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 4:44am

    Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a man to the hospital in serious condition.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen at 1:15 a.m. today at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated and transported the man, in serious condition, to a hospital.

EMS officials did not provide further details about the incident.

