22-year-old man stabbed at Haleiwa Beach Park

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen at 1:15 a.m. today at Haleiwa Beach Park.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a man to the hospital in serious condition.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated and transported the man, in serious condition, to a hospital.
EMS officials did not provide further details about the incident.
