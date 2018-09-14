22-year-old man stabbed at Haleiwa Beach Park

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen at 1:15 a.m. today at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated and transported the man, in serious condition, to a hospital.

EMS officials did not provide further details about the incident.