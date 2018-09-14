  • Friday, September 14, 2018
72-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

September 14, 2018
A 72-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition today after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the Olomana area of Kailua, Emergency Medical Services said in a report.

The accident occurred before 12:10 p.m. at Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupii Street near the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

EMS said that its personnel provided life-saving treatment and transported him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Details from police are forthcoming.

