Brown water advisories issued for Oahu’s North, East shores

The state Health Department has issued brown water advisories for the North and East shores of Oahu.

In addition, brown water advisories were issued for Nanakuli and Makaha beach parks.

Island-wide brown water advisories issued earlier this week still remain in effect for Maui, Molokai and Lanai, as well as parts of Kauai, including Hanalei and Nawiliwili bays.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewers, and manholes, as well as pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the state Health Department recommends staying out if the water is brown. Beachgoers should continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates for all Hawaiian isles are available at this link.