H-1 Freeway near Aiea congested after car crash in Zipper Lane

ADVERTISING
Traffic is congested on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the Zipper Lane.
Police dispatch said a crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the Aiea overpass.
No major injuries were reported.
Traffic is congested on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the Zipper Lane.
Traffic is congested on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the Zipper Lane.
Police dispatch said a crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the Aiea overpass.
No major injuries were reported.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.