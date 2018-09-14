H-1 Freeway near Aiea congested after car crash in Zipper Lane

Traffic is congested on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the Zipper Lane.

Police dispatch said a crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the Aiea overpass.

No major injuries were reported.