  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Top News

H-1 Freeway near Aiea congested after car crash in Zipper Lane

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 6:52am

  • COURTESY GOAKAMAI

    Police dispatch said a crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the Aiea overpass.

ADVERTISING

Traffic is congested on the eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the Zipper Lane.

Police dispatch said a crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. near the Aiea overpass.

No major injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS STORY
San Francisco removes 19th-century statue that some call racist
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up