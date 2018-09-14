Maui Electric crews restore power to 700 customers on Molokai

SHARE















Maui Electric crews restored power to 700 customers on Molokai Thursday night.

Approximately 400 customers on the east end of the island experienced an outage Wednesday due to high winds and severe flooding caused by former Tropical Storm Olivia.

Crews from Maui were flown to the island via helicopter to help expedite repairs to downed power lines and damaged poles.

As crews conducted repairs, a large kiawe tree fell along Kamehameha V Highway, impacting additional poles and power lines, according to spokeswoman Shayna Decker.

Crews completed repairs and restored power to 400 customers on the east end and 300 customers in Kaluakoi at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.