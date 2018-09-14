Waianae thief steals golf cart from water treatment plant, police say

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a golf cart from the Waianae Waste Water Treatment Plant last month.
COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU
A suspect is seen in security video shortly before a golf cart was stolen from the Waianae Waste Water Treatment Plant in August.
The man was seen on security video scoping out a golf cart at the plant on Farrington Highway at about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 16.
He cut through a chainlink fence to access the property, then hot-wired one of the golf carts and drove off in it in an unknown direction, police said.
Officers opened a second-degree theft investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Scroll Up
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.