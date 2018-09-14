  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 86°

Top News

Pussy Riot member said to regain consciousness in hospital

Associated Press
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 11:30am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this file photo taken on July 23, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, gestures during hearings in a court in Moscow, Russia. Russian news reports say Verzilov a member of Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot has been hospitalized in grave condition for what could be a possible poisoning.

ADVERTISING

MOSCOW >> A member of Russia’s Pussy Riot protest group says a fellow activist who was hospitalized for possible poisoning has regained consciousness.

Group member Maria Alekhina told The Associated Press via Facebook that Pyotr Verzilov regained consciousness today, but remained in intensive care. Verzilov has been in the hospital since falling ill Tuesday.

Alekhina said she thinks he definitely was poisoned and “there’s nothing other than politics” behind it.

Independent Russian news website Meduza reported Thursday that Verzilov’s doctors told his relatives he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. Meduza did not specify the substance.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July’s World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as ‘sweetest soul’
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up