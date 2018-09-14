  • Friday, September 14, 2018
Letter: Make appointment at DMV, and keep it

Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am 
In response to Carol Pierpont (“Don’t blame drivers for DMV problems,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 11): Umm, really, making an appointment just three months in advance? Make the appointment at a time you can go, and just go. Read More

