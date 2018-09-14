  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Letter: Older jets no match for F-22 Raptors

Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 7:43 pm
The problem with using older, less-sophisticated fighter jets as “bad guys” during mock aerial dogfighting training with F-22s, is that they do not provide a challenging adversary for the sophisticated technology of the F-22 Raptors (“F-22 alternative would save taxpayers money,” Star- Advertiser, Sept. 4). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up