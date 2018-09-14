  • Friday, September 14, 2018
32,400 gallons of sewage gushes into canal

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 10:57 pm
City crews responded Wednesday night to a sewer overflow that resulted in 32,400 gallons of raw wastewater coming out of a manhole at 1015 N. School St. Read More

