Nuuanu Reservoir was not in danger of spilling, city officials say
By Gordon Y.K. Pang and Dan Nakaso gordonpang@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am
Updated on September 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm
Honolulu Board of Water Supply officials said Thursday afternoon that there was no danger of Nuuanu Reservoir No. 1 failing and said they notified the public about the possibility of evacuations downstream that morning in an abundance of caution to keep the community informed.
Read More