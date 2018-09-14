  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 78°

Nuuanu Reservoir was not in danger of spilling, city officials say

By Gordon Y.K. Pang and Dan Nakaso gordonpang@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm
Honolulu Board of Water Supply officials said Thursday afternoon that there was no danger of Nuuanu Reservoir No. 1 failing and said they notified the public about the possibility of evacuations downstream that morning in an abundance of caution to keep the community informed. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up