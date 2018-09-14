ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident walks past damaged stalls at a public market as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught.
A man looks at a damaged house due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught.
Residents stand beside a damaged portion of a mall due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught.
A resident looks at market stalls destroyed by strong winds as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A resident walks beside toppled structures as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines early Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Workers carry tin roof sheets that was blown by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man lifts a small structure after it got toppled by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it's ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A vehicle negotiates a flooded street in Manila as Typhoon Mangkhut continues to batter northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines' northeastern coast early Saturday, its ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Waves slam the seawall as Typhoon Mangkhut continues to batter the country after hitting land in northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines' northeastern coast early Saturday, its ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Motorists negotiate a flooded street following heavy rains and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines' northeastern coast early Saturday, its ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Street sweepers go about their daily business amidst the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. Typhoon Mangkhut, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, slammed into the country's northeastern coast early Saturday that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Commuters brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Manila, Philippines. Typhoon Mangkhut, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, slammed into the country's northeastern coast early Saturday that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Commuters brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Manila, Philippines. Typhoon Mangkhut, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, slammed into the country's northeastern coast early Saturday that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
A satellite image with land graphic borders shows the width and trajectory of Typhoon Mangkhut as it approaches the Philippines, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut retained its ferocious strength and shifted slightly toward more densely populated coastal provinces on Friday as it barreled closer to the northeastern Philippines, where a massive evacuation was underway. (RAMMB and CIRA via AP)
Residents walk as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut retained its ferocious strength and slightly shifted toward more densely populated coastal provinces on Friday as it barreled closer to the northeastern Philippines, where a massive evacuation was underway. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)