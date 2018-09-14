Kahuku running back Wes Alo-Maiava (13) gets past Kamehameha defensive back Manaiakalani Wolfgramm (25) into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half on Friday at Aloha Stadium. Kahuku beat Kamehameha, 24-7.
Kamehameha head coach Abu Maafala looks on during the first half.
Kahuku running back Alex Fonoimoana-Vaomu (1) gets around Kamehameha defensive lineman Dayne Maeva (42).
Kahuku quarterback Robert Sauvao (23) looks to pass around Kamehameha linebacker Hoku Arias (35).
Kahuku running back Wes Alo-Maiava (13) rushes the ball against the Kamehameha Warriors.
Kahuku linebacker Aaron Fonoimoana-Vaomu (12), middle, and linebacker Georiah Skipps (42) pile onto Kamehameha wide receiver Braden Akima (2).
Kahuku defensive end Tausili Fiatoa (43) pressures Kamehameha quarterback Christmas Togiai (16).
Kamehameha quarterback Christmas Togiai (16) fumbles the ball while being brought down by Kahuku defensive end Tausili Fiatoa (43) and linebacker Aaron Fonoimoana-Vaomu (12).
Kahuku linebacker Elaijahl Latu (28) recovers the football after a fumble by Kamehameha quarterback Christmas Togiai (16).
Kamehameha defensive back Tiger Peterson (7) and defensive back Paliku Kamaka (13) work to bring down Kahuku wide receiver Duke Heffernan (2).
Kamehameha wide receiver Braden Akima (2) hauls in a pass while being hit by Kahuku linebacker Aaron Fonoimoana-Vaomu (12).
Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho gestures from the sideline.
Kahuku defensive tackle Zion Ah You (38), left, and defensive end Tuia Tupuola (99) work to bring down Kamehameha running back Reino Bush (15).
Kahuku running back Toalei Lefau (44) rushes the ball past Kamehameha linebacker Akalea Kapono (9).
Kahuku linebacker Aaron Fonoimoana-Vaomu (12) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for Kamehameha wide receiver Skyler Ramos (1).