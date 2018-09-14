Moanalua head coach Savai’i Eselu watches warmups prior to the first quarter of the Moanalua vs. Leilehua football game at Hugh Yoshida Stadium, Leilehua High School, Friday. Moanalua beat Leilehua, 23-10.
Leilehua head coach Mark Kurisu watches warmups prior to the first quarter.
Leilehua defensive lineman Kiaka Pio (56) forces a fumble as he knocks to ball away from Moanalua’s Nick Au before he can cross the goal line.
Moanalua’s Ezra Grace can't gather in a pass defended by a Leilehua defender.
Leilehua quarterback Max Nichols (5) keeps for a short gain tackled by Moanalua’s Buffalo Kruize III.
Moanalua’s Griffin Motas puts three points on the board.
Moanalua’s Drayden Von Oelhoffen looks for running room.
Moanalua’s Trequan Henderson gathers in the kickoff and starts on his way to a return for a touchdown.
Leilehua defensive lineman Kahakai Kahoiwai (90) intercepts a pass.
Leilehua wide receiver Jeremy Evans (2) makes a catch in front of Moanalua’s Trequan Henderson.
Leilehua wide receiver Jeremy Evans (2) hauls in a Max Nichols (5) pass in front of Moanalua’s Trequan Henderson for a touchdown.
Moanalua’s Nick Au throws a pass in the second quarter.
Moanalua’s Jacob Copeland runs for yardage as Leilehua safety Warren Lagaaia (21) lines up for a tackle.
Leilehua wide receiver Jeremy Evans (2) makes a catch in front of the Mules bench.
Moanalua’s Nick Au throws a pass to a receiver past the outstretched arms of Leilehua linebacker Vitale Afoa (4).
Moanalua’s Lawsen Lee looks for a receiver downfield.
Moanalua head coach Savai’i Eselu signals a play.
Moanalua’s Rudy Kealohi is stopped by Leilehua safety Warren Lagaaia (21).
Moanalua’s Lawsen Lee finds room to run in the fourth quarter.
Moanalua’s Lawsen Lee puts a straight arm on Leilehua safety Randen Siavi'i (1) as he runs for yardage.
Moanalua’s Keanu Kekawa intercepts a pass in front of Leilehua wide receiver Kalei Akagi (13).
Moanalua head coach Savai’i Eselu and Leilehua head coach Mark Kurisu meet on the field.