Today

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP: Hawaii Invitational–King of the Court, 9 a.m., at Fort Derussy.

BOWLING

ILH boys: University vs. Maryknoll, Lanakila Baptist vs. Kamehameha, Island Pacific vs. Saint Louis, Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou, Assets vs. Hanalani, St. Francis vs. ‘Iolani, Mid-Pacific vs. Damien; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha vs. Kahuku at Aloha Stadium, to follow 5 p.m. JV game.

OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.; Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF: Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.

KIF: Kauai vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Oregon at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: At St. Francis, St. Francis vs. Sacred Hearts (girls), 9 a.m. At Mid-Pacific, La Pietra vs. Pac-Five (girls), noon; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five (boys), 2 p.m. At Punahou, Punahou vs. Kamehameha (boys and girls), 9 a.m. At Mid-Pacific, Mid-Pacific vs. Island Pacific Academy (boys and girls), 9 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP: Hawaii Invitational–Double-Elimination Tournament, 9 a.m., at Fort Derussy.

CROSS COUNTRY

‘Iolani Invitational, 2 p.m. at Kualoa Ranch.

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Kalani.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium; Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 4:45 p.m. at Aloha Stadium; Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Aloha Stadium; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF: Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

MIL: Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Event No. 2-Sprint, 9 a.m., at Sand Island.

SOCCER

PacWest Women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: Aiea at Mililani; Kailua, Castle at Roosevelt; Kaimuki, McKinley at Kalaheo; Kalani, Moanalua at Kaiser; Leilehua, Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu, Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Punahou, 3:15 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 1:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.; St. Francis vs. University, 1:30 p.m., at Klum Gym; Le Jardin at Punahou, 2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 2 p.m.

PacWest WOMEN

Wednesday

At McCabe Gym

Chaminade def. Hawaii Pacific 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14. Kill leaders—CU: Emma Tecklenburg 18, Alana Handy 12. HPU: Nicole Ferris 11, Perla Escobar 11.

Assist leaders—CU: Danielle Wiley 25, Skyler Curry 21. HPU: Kayley Mohr 19, Mahea Pescaia 18. Dig leaders—CU: Claire Zanon 17, Nina Torio 14, Tecklenburg 11, Handy 10. HPU: Amanda Acosta 16. Block leaders—CU: Brooke Bell 4. HPU: Carson Pyle 6.

OIA

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Waianae def. Waialua 25-18, 25-7

Campbell def. Radford 21-25, 25-21,

18-16

Girls JV

Waialua def. Waianae 21-4, 21-15

Campbell def. Radford 21-13, 21-13

Girls White

Campbell def. Radford 12-21, 21-9, 15-3

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kalaheo def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-10

Kalani def. Kailua 25-13, 25-19

Castle def. Roosevelt 25-19, 25-20

Girls JV

Kaimuki def. Kalaheo 21-13, 21-7

Kailua def. Kalani 21-9, 21-7

Castle def. Roosevelt 21-16, 18-21, 15-10

Girls White

Kalani def. Kailua 21-12, 15-21, 15-8

Roosevelt def. Castle 21-13, 23-21

ILH

Girls Varsity III

Thursday

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-17,

22-25, 31-29

Lanakila Baptist def. Hawaiian Mission

26-24, 25-20

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kealakehe def. Konawaena 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Girls JV

Konawaena def. Kealakehe 25-18, 25-13

COLLEGE

UH Opponent

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Tennessee Tech 3 3 3 3 — 12

Utah St. 17 28 7 21 — 73

First Quarter

TNT—FG Madonia 54, 14:04

UTS—FG Eberle 34, 9:37

UTS—Bright 5 run (Eberle kick), 3:48

UTS—D.Thompson 65 run (Eberle kick), 2:10

Second Quarter

UTS—Love 2 run (Eberle kick), 11:43

TNT—FG Madonia 20, 7:48

UTS—Scarver 36 pass from Love (Eberle kick), 6:03

UTS—Vaughns 2 pass from Love (Eberle kick), 3:13

UTS—Nathan 59 punt return (Eberle kick), 2:08

Third Quarter

UTS—T.Miller 4 run (Eberle kick), 10:15

TNT—FG Madonia 23, 5:30

Fourth Quarter

UTS—Walker 1 run (Hintze kick), 11:20

UTS—Hervey 15 run (C.Coles kick), 8:05

UTS—Walker 2 run (C.Coles kick), 7:44

TNT—FG Madonia 45, 2:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee Tech, Singletary 3-37, Goldsmith 16-35, Ward 9-28, Worthy 4-16, Cunningham 2-9, Fisher 2-8, Gist 7-6, Carling 0-0. Utah St., D.Thompson 6-107, Bright 13-55, Hervey 3-52, Walker 5-29, Thompkins 1-27, Colombi 3-22, T.Miller 4-15, Scarver 1-14, Vaughns 1-10, Peasley 1-4, Love 1-2, (Team) 3-(minus 6).

PASSING—Tennessee Tech, Fisher 5-14-1-61, Ward 3-10-0-12. Utah St., Love 21-26-0-236, Colombi 9-9-0-55.

RECEIVING—Tennessee Tech, Goldsmith 2-29, Stafford 2-27, Cunningham 2-6, Huner 1-8, Gist 1-3. Utah St., Tarver 5-30, Greene 4-31, Raymond 3-57, Terrell 3-37, Nathan 3-30, D.Nelson 3-23, Scarver 1-36, Boman 1-11, D.Thompson 1-9, Bright 1-7,

Thompkins 1-7, Hervey 1-6, Heckstall 1-4, Vaughns 1-2, Walker 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee Tech, Madonia 42.

SOUTH

Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34

Charleston, W.Va. 24, West Liberty 10

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Lenior-Rhyne 59, Mars Hill 27

Newberry 27, Virginia-Lynchburg 14

Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27

MIDWEST

Minnesota-Duluth 41, St. Cloud St. 17

Urbana 27, Lake Erie 19

WEST

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12