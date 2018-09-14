No. 12 Oregon survives in 5 against Wahine

Senior hitter McKenna Granato put down a match-high 16 kills and junior setter-hitter Norene Iosia added her second triple-double of the season, but it was not enough as No. 12 Oregon hung on for a 25-23, 25-10, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13 nonconference volleyball victory tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the 12th consecutive time that the Rainbow Wahine (4-5) fell to a ranked team dating back to 2015.

Iosia finished with 13 kills, 20 assists and 16 digs. Senior opposite Angel Gaskin added a season-high 12 digs and senior libero Tita Akiu had 26 of Hawaii’s 93 digs.

A season-high crowd of 4,242 saw Lindsey Vander Weide lead the Ducks (7-3) with 14 kills and 12 digs. Ronika Stone added 11 kills and was in on 10 of the team’s 18 blocks. Taylor Borup finished 11 kills, including four in the deciding Set 5.