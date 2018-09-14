  • Friday, September 14, 2018
  • 79°

Sports Breaking| Top News

No. 12 Oregon survives in 5 against Wahine

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
September 14, 2018
Updated September 14, 2018 9:57pm

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii middle hitter Sarah Liva spikes the ball past Oregon middle blocker Ronika Stone.

ADVERTISING

Senior hitter McKenna Granato put down a match-high 16 kills and junior setter-hitter Norene Iosia added her second triple-double of the season, but it was not enough as No. 12 Oregon hung on for a 25-23, 25-10, 22-25, 23-25, 15-13 nonconference volleyball victory tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the 12th consecutive time that the Rainbow Wahine (4-5) fell to a ranked team dating back to 2015.

Iosia finished with 13 kills, 20 assists and 16 digs. Senior opposite Angel Gaskin added a season-high 12 digs and senior libero Tita Akiu had 26 of Hawaii’s 93 digs.

A season-high crowd of 4,242 saw Lindsey Vander Weide lead the Ducks (7-3) with 14 kills and 12 digs. Ronika Stone added 11 kills and was in on 10 of the team’s 18 blocks. Taylor Borup finished 11 kills, including four in the deciding Set 5.

PREVIOUS STORY
North Carolina residents overwhelmed by flooding
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up