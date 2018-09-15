Heavy rainfall, high winds leads to closure of Maui’s Iao Valley State Monument

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced today Iao Valley State Monument in Wailuku will be closed today.

Heavy rainfall and high wind gusts as well as increasing water levels at Wailuku River might lead to hazardous conditions in the area. Tropical Storm Olivia’s torrential rainfall this week led to raging waters at Wailuku River.

Scattered showers and wind gusts as high as 25 mph are expected today in Wailuku, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

All DLNR lands on Maui are reopened except for Kahakuloa Game Management Area and Poelua Road, which is closed until further notice as a result of erosion. Crews are working to repair Poelua Road. Drivers may access Waikalae Access Road.

In addition, Kula Forest Reserve is still closed through Nov. 2 for ongoing maintenance.