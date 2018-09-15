  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • 84°

Top News

Heavy rainfall, high winds leads to closure of Maui’s Iao Valley State Monument

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 15, 2018
Updated September 15, 2018 10:32am

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / FILE PHOTO

    The state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced this morning Iao Valley State Monument on Maui will be closed today.

ADVERTISING

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced today Iao Valley State Monument in Wailuku will be closed today.

Heavy rainfall and high wind gusts as well as increasing water levels at Wailuku River might lead to hazardous conditions in the area. Tropical Storm Olivia’s torrential rainfall this week led to raging waters at Wailuku River.

Scattered showers and wind gusts as high as 25 mph are expected today in Wailuku, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

All DLNR lands on Maui are reopened except for Kahakuloa Game Management Area and Poelua Road, which is closed until further notice as a result of erosion. Crews are working to repair Poelua Road. Drivers may access Waikalae Access Road.

In addition, Kula Forest Reserve is still closed through Nov. 2 for ongoing maintenance.

PREVIOUS STORY
University of Hawaii falls to Army, 28-21
NEXT STORY
Fire crews respond to residential fire in Hilo
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up