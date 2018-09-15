  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
Hurricane Lane damage to Hawaii county infrastructure totals about $20M

Associated Press
September 15, 2018
Updated September 15, 2018 3:25pm

  • TIM WRIGHT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hilo’s Bayfront and soccer fields were flooded on Aug. 24 as Hurricane Lane delivered over 30 inches of rain.

HILO >> A Hawaii county official says damage to county facilities from the flooding caused by Hurricane Lane’s torrential rains totaled about $20 million.

Managing Director Wil Okabe said Thursday that the figure is only for county infrastructure and doesn’t include damage to state infrastructure such as schools and highways.

He says assessments also found 152 homes damaged, with 29 sustaining major damage. None were destroyed.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hurricane Lane dumped as much as 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain in some areas of east Hawaii when it battered the state last month.

The county is still cleaning up its flooded facilities.

On Thursday, the county said the Department of Parks and Recreation would close Coconut Island in Hilo so maintenance personnel can remove debris left behind by the hurricane.

———

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

LOOKING BACK

