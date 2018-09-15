  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • 84°

Smoke, cries of help follow residential fire in Hilo

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 15, 2018
Updated September 15, 2018 12:16pm

Hawaii island firefighters responded today to a residential fire that prompted police to close Kinoole Street in Hilo.

The road was closed at about 10:30 a.m. between Ponahawai and Hualalai streets.

Cody Pacheco, who was working in the area, said he saw the fire grow quickly from a tiny house fire to flames shooting out from the front windows.

Several motorists stopped on the side of the road and ran towards the structure after someone could be heard calling for help, Pacheco said.

Police closed the road shortly afterwards and firefighters, who have a station on Kinoole Street, apparently contained the fire to the structure, Pacheco said.

Another resident, who declined to give her name, said she saw heavy brownish, yellow smoke coming from a structure near Aloha Haircuts.

Police said the road was still closed shortly after noon.

