Man wanted in connection with shootings in California, Kailua nabbed in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested Friday a reported gang member and fugitive from California who was also wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in Kailua.

Francisco Casillas remained in custody this morning at the Honolulu Police Department’s main cell block on South Beretania Street without bail, police said.

Casillas is wanted for a $3 million extradition warrant out of Pomona, Calif., Honolulu police said.

Police arrested Casillas at about 10:30 p.m. in Kaneohe after a brief standoff. Officers with HPD’s Specialized Services Department were sent to the scene about Casillas possibly holing himself up in a building, but police had him in custody shortly afterwards, police said.

In June, Honolulu CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in finding Casillas, 31, who was identified as a person of interest in a June 11 shooting in Kailua that left a 39-year-old man in serious condition.

Police said the shooting occurred as two men were arguing about a woman at a Keolu Drive home in Enchanted Lake.

The suspect shot the victim in one of his legs and shot at the victim’s head, but the bullet grazed the victim’s scalp.

Police opened an attempted murder investigation.

In California, the Pomona Police Department said in a 2015 news release that Casillas, a known gang member, was wanted for a shooting in Pomona in 2012. Casillas was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Besides Pomona, Casillas was known to frequent Colorado and Hawaii, Pomona police said.