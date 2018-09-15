Multiple burns reported at North Shore Boy Scouts camp

Honolulu firefighters responded this afternoon to a report of multiple burn injuries at a Boy Scouts camp on the North Shore.

There was no active fire and firefighters were responding to injuries at the scene on Pupukea Road at about 12:30 p.m., according to radio communications.

Firefighters at the scene reported one woman with a cut to her eye, a child approximately 6 years old with second-degree burns to the right calf, and a boy about 8 years old with minor burns to his leg.

Police and paramedics were also responding to the scene.

Police said according to preliminary information were no threat involved in the incident, which involved some kind of explosion.

Further information was not immediately available.