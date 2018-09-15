No tsunami threat from small earthquake off Lanai

SHARE















A small earthquake occurred today off Lanai.

The magnitude 3.6 quake occurred at about 12:55 a.m., about 27 miles south of Kaumalapua on Lanai and 87 miles southeast of Honolulu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It originated at a depth of about 20 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach said no tsunami was generated by the tremor.

Two people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake as far as Kahului, about 50 miles away.