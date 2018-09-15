  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • 84°

Top News

No tsunami threat from small earthquake off Lanai

By Star-Advertiser Staff
September 15, 2018
Updated September 15, 2018 1:22pm

  • COURTESY USGS

    This map shows the location of a small earthquake today south of Lanai.

ADVERTISING

A small earthquake occurred today off Lanai.

The magnitude 3.6 quake occurred at about 12:55 a.m., about 27 miles south of Kaumalapua on Lanai and 87 miles southeast of Honolulu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It originated at a depth of about 20 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach said no tsunami was generated by the tremor.

Two people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake as far as Kahului, about 50 miles away.

PREVIOUS STORY
Multiple burns reported at North Shore Boy Scouts camp
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up