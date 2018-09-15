  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
  • 78°

Hawaiian Airlines to fly nonstop to Boston starting in April

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 15, 2018 12:20 am 
Hawaiian Airlines announced late Thursday night that it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between Honolulu and Boston when it begins the service in April. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up