BRYAN BENNETT/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Jahlani Tavai #31 of the Hawaii Warriors blocks a field goal attempts by Army Black Knights during the second quarter at Michie Stadium today in West Point, N.Y.
Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawaii Warriors throws his arms up to signal a touchdown during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
Cole Christiansen #54 of the Army Black Knights attempts to tackle Marcus Armstrong-Brown #85 of the Hawaii Warriors during the first half at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
Max Regan #4 of the Army Black Knights attempts to tackle Marcus Armstrong-Brown #85 of the Hawaii Warriors during the first half at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. #8 of the Army Black Knights is tackled by a host of Hawaii Warriors during a game at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
Jahlani Tavai #31 of the Hawaii Warriors celebrates after a play during a game against Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
John Ursua #5 of the Hawaii Warriors celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 1st quarter against Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.
Cedric Byrd #6 of the Hawaii Warriors runs the ball as an Army defender attempts to tackle him at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. on Sept. 15, 2018.