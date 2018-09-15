  • Saturday, September 15, 2018
3 UH sailors earn academic honors

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 15, 2018 12:05 am 
Three University of Hawaii sailors — Annika Garrett, Michael Pacholski and Caitlin Shadt — were named to the 2017-18 All-Academic Sailing Team, the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association announced on Friday. Read More

