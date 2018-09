TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: At St. Francis, St. Francis vs. Sacred Hearts (girls), 9 a.m. At Mid-Pacific, La Pietra vs. Pac-Five (girls), noon; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five (boys), 2 p.m. At Punahou, Punahou vs. Read More

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: At St. Francis, St. Francis vs. Sacred Hearts (girls), 9 a.m. At Mid-Pacific, La Pietra vs. Pac-Five (girls), noon; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five (boys), 2 p.m. At Punahou, Punahou vs. Kamehameha (boys and girls), 9 a.m. At Mid-Pacific, Mid-Pacific vs. Island Pacific Academy (boys and girls), 9 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> AVP: Hawaii Invitational–Double-Elimination Tournament, 9 a.m., at Fort Derussy.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> ‘Iolani Invitational, 2 p.m. at Kualoa Ranch.

>> OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Kalani.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium; Kapolei at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division I: Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 4:45 p.m. at Aloha Stadium; Nanakuli at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Aloha Stadium;

Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

>> BIIF: Waiakea at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

>> MIL: Kamehameha-Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

>> ILH: Event No. 2-Sprint, 9 a.m., at Sand Island.

SOCCER

>> PacWest Women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis.

SOFT TENNIS

>> OIA: Aiea at Mililani; Kailua, Castle at Roosevelt; Kaimuki, McKinley at Kalaheo; Kalani, Moanalua at Kaiser; Leilehua, Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu, Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Punahou, 3:15 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 1:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.; St. Francis vs. University, 1:30 p.m., at Klum Gym; Le Jardin at Punahou, 2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 2 p.m.

WATER POLO

>> ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> AVP: Hawaii Invitational–Double-Elimination Tournament, 9 a.m., at Fort Derussy.

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Nalo Polo League, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Girls JV Division I

>> Kamehameha-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-23, 25-14

>> Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha- White 25-18, 26-24

>> Punahou-Gold def. ‘Iolani-Black 25-19, 25-16

ILH BOWLING

Wednesday



Girls Varsity

>> Maryknoll 3, Kamehameha 0

>> St. Francis 2, Hanalani 1

>> ‘Iolani 3, Pacific Buddhist Academy 0

>> Hawaii Baptist 3, Damien 0

>> Punahou 3, University 0

High game/series—Mary: Raquel Takayama 195/468. KS: Leimomi Punua 174/434. StF: Jordyn Lono 182/448. Han: Jayslyn Morinaga 176/Kamalanimalie Manner 438. Iol: Asia Amii 193/521. PBA: Alexandrianna Harman 159/Kaci Yamato 426. HBA: Kylie Chong 177/476. DMS: Abigail Balais 123/Angeline Agag 353. Pun: Adri Maroney 156/Lauren Kim 428. UHS: Jillian Greenland 164/Haley Nakamura 428.

Girls JV

>> Hawaii Baptist-Gold 3, Hawaii Baptist-Black 0

BULLETIN BOARD: BASKETBALL

Hawaii Baptist Academy 2018 Fall Basketball Clinic: From Oct. 1-3 at HBA Gym. Time: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For boys and girls in grades 4-8. Fee: $50. Clinic run by Dennis Agena. For more information, e-mail athletic director Deren Oshiro at doshiro@hba.net.