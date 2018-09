Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

• Damien 6, ‘Iolani 3, 2Q

(TDs-DMS: Lindon Sevilleja, 53 yards)

• Campbell @ Mililani, 6:30

• Kapolei @ Farrington, 6:30

• Nanakuli @ Kailua, 6:30

• Roosevelt @ Kaiser, 6:30

• Punahou vs. Saint Louis @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30

• St. Francis 26, Pac-Five 6, F

(TDs-StF: Shepherd Kekahuna, 92 and 98 yards; JP Tilly, 42 yards; Chase Akana, 10 yards. P5: Angelo Coluccio, 9 yards)