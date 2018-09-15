Sports books coming to downtown Vegas

Making sure that Las Vegas isn’t left behind in the national sports-betting frenzy, D owner Derek Stevens has revealed plans for a three-casino, state-of-the-art sports-book project downtown.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Making sure that Las Vegas isn’t left behind in the national sports-betting frenzy, D owner Derek Stevens has revealed plans for a three-casino, state-of-the-art sports-book project downtown.

New sports-book facilities will be built at the D and the Golden Gate and serve as prototypes for a giant “stadium-style” sports book at the 18 Fremont casino that’s being built on the site of the former Las Vegas Club.

That complex will feature the city’s largest viewing screen and include a studio that will host Vegas Stats & Information Network gambling-talk broadcasts. The Golden Gate and D facilities are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.

More protection on the Strip: After only a portion of the protective steel posts intended to protect pedestrians along the Strip were installed, a labor dispute interrupted the project and a new company had to be engaged to finish the job. About 600 bollards will be added to the 800 already in place, with work set to start within 30 days and completed before the end of the year.

Poker room closes: The poker room at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur has closed. It was a small low-limit room that dealt mostly to local players, but the closing continues a steady trend of poker room closings around town.

Dollar beers: South Point is selling Budweiser products for $1 on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The offer is good at all casino bars, including the sports book bar, where NFL action airs on big screens throughout the day.

Question: I read that Steve Wynn is the most highly compensated casino executive. Is it severance connected to his resignation from Wynn Resorts?

Answer: The rankings you saw were for last year, before Steve Wynn’s resignation. In 2017, Wynn’s total compensation was $34.5 million. He was followed by Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson ($26.1 million), Caesars Entertainment boss Mark Frissora ($23.9 million), MRI’s Jim Murren ($14.6 million), and Boyd’s Keith Smith ($8.6 million).