A car crash on H-1 westbound in Pearl City is blocking multiple lanes on the freeway this morning.

Honolulu police are on the scene. Drivers should expect delays of at least 19 minutes from Waipahu to Pearl City as of 6:49 a.m., according to GoAkamai.