Police arrest driver after man, 76, fatally struck in Kakaako crosswalk
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted November 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 7:18pm
Honolulu police arrested the driver of a tourist trolley after a 76-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck this afternoon on the corner of Auahi and Cooke streets in Kakaako.
Lt. James Slaytor talks about the fatal pedestrian accident that happened at the corner of Auahi and Cooke streets in Kakaako.
(Video by Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com)
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A 76-year-old man was fatally struck by a tour bus at Cooke and Auahi streets in Kakaako tonight. Police officers conducted an investigation at the crosswalk and at the tour bus further up Cooke Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police officers erect a privacy tent over the victim’s body as they continued their investigation at the scene.
MICHAEL TSAI / MTSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Riders wait in an Oli Oli tour bus that was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident today.
Police said that at about 3:49 p.m. the male driver of a trolley with five or six passengers was turning north onto Cooke from Auahi when he struck a Honolulu resident who was in a crosswalk on Cooke. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver refused a field sobriety test and was arrested for suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and driving under the influence of an intoxicant, according to police.
Police said they believed alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the accident based on officers’ observations of the driver.
The intersection was closed until about 6 p.m. as police investigated.
