 Hawaii island nonprofit returns to Honolulu to rescue downed seabirds
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 82°

Top News

Hawaii island nonprofit returns to Honolulu to rescue downed seabirds

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 8:44am

  • COURTESY HAWAII WILDLIFE CENTER

    A downed seabird getting ready to make its flight back into the wild. The Hawaii Wildlife Center has returned to Oahu to help rescue, rehabilitate and return the downed seabirds, who get confused by artificial lights at night, back to the wild.

  • COURTESY HAWAII WILDLIFE CENTER

    A volunteers holds a downed seabird getting ready to make its flight back into the wild. The Hawaii Wildlife Center has returned to Oahu to help rescue, rehabilitate and return the downed seabirds, who get confused by artificial lights at night, back to the wild.

ADVERTISING

As seabird fallout season gets underway, the Hawaii Wildlife Center and volunteers stand ready to assist.

The Oahu Seabird Aid Program, run by the Hawaii island nonprofit, has returned to Honolulu for the second year with its rescue van to help the hundreds of downed seabirds, including wedge-tailed shearwaters, that accidentally descend during fallout season.

Between now and December, many native seabirds on their first flights mistake artificial night lights for moonlight, which they use to guide them from their burrow to the sea. They end up on the ground, which is oftentimes fatal due to predators, including mongoose, cats and dogs, and vehicles.

Personnel from the program are on Oahu to rescue, rehabilitate and release young seabirds back into the wild until Dec. 1.

Healthy birds are released the same day, while birds that require long-term care due to injury or illness are transferred to the Hawaii Wildlife Center’s hospital and rehabilitation facility.

Many downed birds are found near lights, roads and structures. Birds on the beach near a burrow, however, are usually fine and should be left alone.

Downed seabirds can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at approved sites including Feather and Fur Animal Hospital, James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge, the Hawaiian Humane Society, and Sea Life Park.

The addresses and contact information for drop-off sites are listed at this state Department of Land and Natural Resources link. Guidance on what to do if a downed bird is found is available at the Hawaii Wildlife Center website. Individuals with questions may call the Hawaii Wildlife Center at 884-5000.

PREVIOUS STORY
Country guitar virtuoso and ‘Hee Haw’ star Roy Clark dies at 85
NEXT STORY
Florida man pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up