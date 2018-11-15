Hawaii island nonprofit returns to Honolulu to rescue downed seabirds

As seabird fallout season gets underway, the Hawaii Wildlife Center and volunteers stand ready to assist.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

As seabird fallout season gets underway, the Hawaii Wildlife Center and volunteers stand ready to assist.

The Oahu Seabird Aid Program, run by the Hawaii island nonprofit, has returned to Honolulu for the second year with its rescue van to help the hundreds of downed seabirds, including wedge-tailed shearwaters, that accidentally descend during fallout season.

Between now and December, many native seabirds on their first flights mistake artificial night lights for moonlight, which they use to guide them from their burrow to the sea. They end up on the ground, which is oftentimes fatal due to predators, including mongoose, cats and dogs, and vehicles.

Personnel from the program are on Oahu to rescue, rehabilitate and release young seabirds back into the wild until Dec. 1.

Healthy birds are released the same day, while birds that require long-term care due to injury or illness are transferred to the Hawaii Wildlife Center’s hospital and rehabilitation facility.

Many downed birds are found near lights, roads and structures. Birds on the beach near a burrow, however, are usually fine and should be left alone.

Downed seabirds can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at approved sites including Feather and Fur Animal Hospital, James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge, the Hawaiian Humane Society, and Sea Life Park.

The addresses and contact information for drop-off sites are listed at this state Department of Land and Natural Resources link. Guidance on what to do if a downed bird is found is available at the Hawaii Wildlife Center website. Individuals with questions may call the Hawaii Wildlife Center at 884-5000.