Humane Society investigating cat shot with arrow in Wahiawa

The Hawaiian Humane Society is investigating a report of a cat that was shot in the head with an arrow Tuesday night in Wahiawa.

A Wahiawa resident reported seeing the cat on the ground with an arrow through its head while walking home, but after going inside to call police, the cat and arrow were gone. A photograph, posted on Facebook, was forwarded to the society.

“Our humane investigator did go out to the site, but unfortunately, the cat and the arrow had been removed prior to his getting there,” said society spokeswoman Allison Gammel. “He did go around and let the neighbors know there was malicious activity in the area, to be aware, and if there’s any suspicious activity, to call us.”

It is the first case of a cat shot with an arrow for Oahu for this year, according to Gammel, though there have been other reports in the past.

On the Big Island, the Hawaii Island Humane Society has had three cases of cats killed with arrows in the past two years, and is offering a $1,000 reward for tips on who might be responsible.

Gammel advised pet owners to keep cats indoors, to be aware, and supervise them when outdoors to keep them safe.

Anyone who has leads or tips to who might have shot the cat with the arrow can call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2250.