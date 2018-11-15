 Amy Schumer hospitalized for nausea, cancels Dallas show
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
Amy Schumer hospitalized for nausea, cancels Dallas show

Associated Press
November 15, 2018
Updated November 15, 2018 10:47am

    Actress Amy Schumer has been hospitalized for severe, second-trimester nausea and apologized to fans in Dallas for canceling a stand-up show.

She said today on Instagram she and the baby are fine. The post accompanied a photo of herself in a hospital bed. The “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty” star said she’s been suffering from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which can cause severe morning sickness.

Schumer said she’s been more ill during her second trimester than her first. She thanked the doctors and nurses caring for her and promised to reschedule today’s show at Winspear Opera House.

She and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October that they were expecting their first child together.

