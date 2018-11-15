 Parents can go shopping while kids build with Legos
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 74°

Parents can go shopping while kids build with Legos

By Zenaida Serrano zserrano@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 14, 2018 at 9:22 pm
Young Lego lovers can build to their hearts’ content at the Bricks 4 Kidz Lego Lab on Fridays at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up