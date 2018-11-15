 Restaurants cancel Thanksgiving meals
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 74°

Restaurants cancel Thanksgiving meals

By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 14, 2018 at 11:25 pm
Restaurants at four Marriott-managed Waikiki hotels have canceled their Thanksgiving meals due to limited staffing resulting from the Unite Here Local 5 hotel workers strike. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up