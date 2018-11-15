 Twin tower Sky Ala Moana gets OK from City Council
  • Thursday, November 15, 2018
  • 74°

Twin tower Sky Ala Moana gets OK from City Council

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on November 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  November 14, 2018 at 11:15 pm
The twin-tower Sky Ala Moana, a condo-hotel project on Kapiolani Boulevard, won approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up